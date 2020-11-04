Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

B.C. public health officials have added another 335 positive tests and diagnoses of COVID19 for Nov. 4, continuing a run of elevated community infections since the Halloween weekend.

The new cases bring the total active in B.C. to 3,120, along with 7,133 people who are under active public health monitoring after exposure to known cases of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 92 people in hospital, 25 in intensive care, a key indicator that has begun rising as case counts stay high. There has been one more COVID-19 related death, for a total of 273 deaths since the pandemic took hold in B.C.

Of the new cases, 205 were discovered in the Fraser Health region, which has seen the majority of cases in recent weeks. Another 104 are in the Vancouver Coastal region, 15 in Interior Health, seven in Northern Health and four on Vancouver Island.

There have been three new health care outbreaks declared, at Village at Mill Creek in Kelowna, White Rock Senior Village and Hawthorne Seniors Care Community in Port Coquitlam. An outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village in White Rock has been declared over, bringing the current outbreaks to 29 long-term care and assisted living facilities and two acute-care facilities.

B.C. recorded 299 new cases on Nov. 3, pushing the province’s active case count to more than 3,000 for the first time after setting daily case records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases over the Halloween weekend. There were 352 new cases from Friday to Saturday, a new single-day case record of 389 from Saturday to Sunday and 379 more from Sunday to Monday, Nov. 2.

