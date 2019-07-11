35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Thirty-five passengers were reportedly injured after an Australia-bound flight from Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii Thursday.

The airline says Flight AC33, which made a scheduled stopover in Vancouver Wednesday night, was about two hours past Hawaii over the Pacific Ocean when the plane ““encountered un-forecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii,” according to an emailed statement from Air Canada.

The flight diverted to Honolulu where it landed at 9:45 a.m. PST.

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard. Thirty-five people appeared to have received minor injuries and some were examined by medical personnel, Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah said.

“We are currently making arrangements for the passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as options for resumption of the flight,” Mah said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.