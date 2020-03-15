This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

39 new cases bring Canada’s COVID-19 count to at least 288

Government figures suggest the majority of the cases are concentrated in southern Ontario

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has grown to 288, as Ontario reported 39 new ones Sunday.

Government figures suggest the majority of the cases are concentrated in southern Ontario.

The total number of cases in the province currently stands at 142, with five classified as resolved.

The news marks the biggest one-day jump in new cases Canada has seen. As of Sunday morning, B.C. has the next highest number of cases at 73, with Alberta at 39 and Quebec at 24.

More to come.

Coronavirus

