Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing

RCMP say there are four people missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.

In a news conference Thursday (Nov. 18), police confirmed that search and rescue teams are looking for the missing. A woman from the Lower Mainland was confirmed dead in the mudslide earlier this week.

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing.

This is one of a handful of highways that remain closed because of the extensive damage caused by the extreme weather that hit southern B.C. just days ago.

Anyone who witnessed the mudslide and who hasn’t talked to police is asked to contact RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston
Next story
Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Just Posted

Northern Health continues to report high amounts of COVID-19 throughout the region. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Northern Health enhanced restrictions extended indefinitely

A casting call has been announced in Prince Rupert and the region for the first feature movie to be filmed in the city. Cameras will roll in March 2022. (Image: supplied)
Casting call is amplified across Prince Rupert and region

School District 91 superintendent of schools Manu Madhok will be retiring after the 2021-2022 school year. (File photo)
School District 91 superintendent to retire at the end of school year

Aerial view of damage to Morice Forest Service Road and Lamprey Creek Bridge. (Coastal GasLink photo)
UPDATE: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston