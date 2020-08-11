People wear face masks while riding the wooden roller coaster at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The roller coaster and other rides are operating at a reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests are required to wear face masks or coverings while waiting in lines and while on rides and the park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Forty-two more people in B.C. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Monday afternoon, health officials announced Tuesday (Aug. 11).

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since January to 4,111.

Of those who tested positive, 472 people are still infected while 3,444 have fully recovered.

“Currently, eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in intensive care,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

There have been no new deaths, with the total remaining 195.

Amid a weeks-long spike in cases since early-July, Henry and Dix said that contact tracing has been a useful tool to mitigate new growth in cases.

ALSO READ: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

“Every case is followed up and linked,” the statement reads. People who are at risk from exposure to known cases are supported to self-isolate, reducing further community exposure. That is working.

“The number of people we see self-isolating from the past few days reflects the work that public-health teams are doing tracing people around the province to prevent the spread and stop outbreaks.”

Public health staff are currently keeping an eye on outbreaks at seven long-term care or assisted living facilities and one acute care facility have active outbreaks.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at the Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver has been declared over.

