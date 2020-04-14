File photo

42-year old man arrested for the murder of Vanderhoof resident

Joy Morris, a 62-year old was found dead in her home on March 9 by the Vanderhoof RCMP.

A 42-year old man has been arrested for the murder of a Vanderhoof resident, police said in an April 14 news release.

Joy Morris, a 62-year old Vanderhoof resident was found dead in her home on March 9 by local police. RCMP said they received a call for a ‘well-being’ check at the local residence.

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death in Vanderhoof home

“Subsequent investigation determined that Ms. Morris’ death was the result of a homicide,” police said.

The investigation was taken over by the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit, who had assistance from the BC RCMP South East RCMP Major Crime Unit, Vanderhoof RCMP Detachment, Penticton RCMP Detachment and the Prince George RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

On April 10, investigators arrested Justin Johnston for the murder of Morris, police said, adding that Johnston was arrested in the South Okanagan where he had recently moved.

Morris and Johnston knew each other and police said they do not believe there is any further risk to the greater public.

Johnston was remanded in custody and will be making an appearance in court, via video, on April 14.

Crime

