5 semi truck pileup closes Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke

The second semi involved in the collision according to Revelstoke RCMP. (Skilled Truckers Canada)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle collision which involved five semi trucks and one flagging contractor truck according to the Revelstoke RCMP.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Jan. 18, roughly 10-15 km’s east of Revelstoke according to the RCMP.

The RCMP said that the first of the five semi’s lost control heading west on Highway 1 and jackknifed across the road, causing the second semi to do the same and collide with the first. The third semi managed to maintain control of the vehicle only until the fourth semi hit it. The fifth semi careened into a ditch.

According to reports from the Revelstoke RCMP, one of the semi drivers indicated that the roads were icy, with a thick layer of ice having formed on the highway after being closed for an extended period of time for avalanche control the night before.

No injuries were reported at this time and no charges have been made.

“Drivers need to slow down for changing road conditions. The flagger is OK but sore still on site working,” wrote Emcon Services on Facebook.

Emcon Services truck hit in crash.

The highway is closed for 26.4 km just east of Revelstoke.

No detour is available.

Currently an assessment is in progress.

Estimated time of opening to single lane traffic is 10:30 PST/11:30 MST. An update is expected from DriveBC at this time as well.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 closed in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC due to a vehicle incident. Detour not available. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening to single lane traffic at 10:30AM PST. ℹ️https://t.co/hQWrN8N2N3@511Alberta @EmconSelkirk — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 18, 2022

Compact snow between and Revelstoke has been reported, making the highway slushy with some slippery sections. Adjust driving to winter driving conditions and travel with caution.

