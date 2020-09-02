55-year-old man missing in Fort St. James

Mounties in Fort St. James are looking for a missing person and are requesting the public’s help.
On Monday, Aug. 31, police received a report of missing William Leonard Price, 55. When Price didn’t show up to work on Monday, the employer called the family looking for him, stated a Sept. 1 press release.
When the family was unable to locate him, police were called at 6:03 p.m. the same evening, to report him missing.
Price is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 5’5” (165 cms)
- 280 lbs
- Hazel eyes
- Grey scruffy hair
- Full grey beard
- 3-4” scar on lower back
- Gold ring and stud earring in left ear.
Price is believed to be driving a green, 2002 Chev Silverado pick-up with a BC license plate PB2285.
If you have any information about William Leonard Price or where he might be, please contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.