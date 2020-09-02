55-year-old man missing in Fort St. James

William Leonard Price hasn’t been seen since Aug. 31.

William Leonard Price, 55-years-old is missing from Fort St. James, B.C. (BC RCMP photo)

Mounties in Fort St. James are looking for a missing person and are requesting the public’s help.

On Monday, Aug. 31, police received a report of missing William Leonard Price, 55. When Price didn’t show up to work on Monday, the employer called the family looking for him, stated a Sept. 1 press release.

When the family was unable to locate him, police were called at 6:03 p.m. the same evening, to report him missing.

Price is described as:

  1. Caucasian male
  2. 5’5” (165 cms)
  3. 280 lbs
  4. Hazel eyes
  5. Grey scruffy hair
  6. Full grey beard
  7. 3-4” scar on lower back
  8. Gold ring and stud earring in left ear.

Price is believed to be driving a green, 2002 Chev Silverado pick-up with a BC license plate PB2285.

If you have any information about William Leonard Price or where he might be, please contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals
Next story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says

Just Posted

55-year-old man missing in Fort St. James

William Leonard Price hasn’t been seen since Aug. 31.

Major electric vehicle charging network announced

Stations to cover central interior and the northwest

Nak’azdli Whut’en makes history electing their first-ever woman Chief

Aileen Prince was sworn in at a ceremony held in Kwah Hall Aug. 27

Artemis Gold completes acquistion of Blackwater Gold project

Mayor Gerry Thiessen says he is looking forward to meet Artemis Gold officials in-person.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Most Read