59 year old man missing in Prince George

The Prince George RCMP are seeking assistance in finding Marion Hugh Arscott who was last seen on April 9.

As per a April 15 release, the Prince George RCMP have described Arscott as a 59-year old man who was reported missing on Friday, April 12.

Arscott has health concerns and is currently not taking his medications, as per the release. Prince George RCMP are advising not to approach Arscott, but to call the police immediately.

He is described as a Caucasian male, approximately five feet and eleven inches, 122 kg, brown eyes, white hair and beard, has missing fingers and possibly wearing blue jeans, grey t-shirt and a blue sweater.

“It is believed that Arscott does not have access to any vehicles, however he is known to hitchhike long distances. Originally from Ontario he has previously travelled to Fort St. James, Vancouver and the Yukon Territory,” read the release.

If you have any information about Marion Hugh Arscott or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

