600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Golden Ears Provincial Park will see 65 new campsites, 20 of those being new walk-in spots. (Mathilda de Villiers/THE NEWS)

The province announced it is adding 600 more camping spots to its most popular BC Parks.

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare, MLA for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, along with Environment Minister George Heyman made the announcement at the popular Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

We’re at the BC Parks announcement in Golden Ears Park today about the expansion of 600 new campsites across the province. #MapleRidge #BCParks pic.twitter.com/2F0ipsPOAd — Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News (@MapleRidgeNews) May 23, 2019

The spots will range from walk-in tent sites to marine ones, targeting regions with the highest demand: the Lower Mainland, Thompson-Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies and Mount Robson.

Roughly 360 new spots will be added across 13 provincial parks, while 232 will be constructed at 12 recreation sites.

It’s a regular occurrence for Golden Ears park to fill up mid-day during the spring and summer seasons.

READ MORE: Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

READ MORE: Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

According to the province, BC Parks see 21 million visitors each year.

Joss Penny, chair of the Camping and RVing BC Coalition, said she welcomes the additional spots to help ease what can be a highly-competitive booking experience.

“With over one million campers from B.C., Alberta and Washington expected to camp or RV throughout British Columbia in 2019, this will help ease some of the pressure of locating places to stay in high demand locations,” Penny said.

Additional campsites for the 2019 season

The 13 campgrounds in BC Parks with 362 additional sites:

65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge

60 sites in two new loops at Fintry Park near Vernon

40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt

35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish

30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke

25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack

21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount

19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie

18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater

18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson

12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt

10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish

Nine sites in the Homestead Campground at Herald Park near Salmon Arm

The 12 recreation sites with 232 additional sites include:

43 sites at Lundbom East and West near Merritt

32 sites at Howard Lake near 100 Mile House

30 sites at Turner Road near Nakusp

29 sites at Grizzly Lake near Vernon

23 sites at Bear Creek near Kelowna

15 sites at Lodgepole Lake near Logan Lake

13 sites at Boer Mountain/Kager Lake near Burns Lake

10 sites at Bear Creek near Harrison Hot Springs

10 sites at Horse Creek near Valemount

10 sites at Saskum Lake South near Barriere

10 sites at Nyland near Quesnel

Seven sites at Tabor-Dougherty near Prince George

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.