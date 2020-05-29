7 projects in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake receive NKDF funding

Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society announced $139,702 in funding on May 29.

NKDF logo.

On May 29, Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society announced $139,702 in funding for seven new projects in Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Southside and Fraser Lake.

READ MORE: NKDF announces funding for Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake

Vanderhoof

The Nechako Valley Regional Cattlemen’s Association was granted $6500 for their Building Resilience & Adaptation in Agriculture-Responding to Insect Pests project.

“This project will help producers adapt to changing conditions for raising crops, including pest identification and monitoring skills, and enabling timely and accurate decisions on appropriate intervention treatments.”

Fraser Lake

The Village of Fraser Lake was granted $43,963 to go towards upgrades of the ammonia refrigeration system at the Fraser Lake Arena.

The village was granted another $2,914 for the Disability Doors Assist project, “which will include installation of automatic door openers or closures, and universal accessible buttons at the Fraser Lake Recreation Complex and Municipal Office.”

Burns Lake

$30,000 was awarded to the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Club to go towards the Village Connector and Uptrack Project.

The purpose of the project is to create an up-track trail to the top of the Boer Mountain and a village connectors trail towards Burns Lake that will “allow for easier and safer bike access to the community.”

The Burns Lake Snowmobile Club was granted $12,325 to help them construct a gazebo at the Nellian Lake day site.

Another $4,000 was granted to the Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce, to produce the 2020 Tourist Information Book which will help promote outdoor recreational opportunities and local business in and around Burns Lake.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako will receive $40,000 to purchase a new fire truck for the Southside Volunteer Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the next application deadline is July 28 this year. For more information visit www.nkdf.org

“The Society encourages applications from local governments, local First Nations governments and legally incorporated non-profit organizations. NKDF invests in projects that create sustainable employment, diversify the economy, and improve the basic infrastructure needed for community stability, quality of life and growth,” as per their May 29 news release.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
