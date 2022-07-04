7th Annual Binche Fishing Derby returns to Stuart Lake

Proceeds from the event will go toward the operation of Binche Keyoh Bu Society’s community bus

The 7th annual Binche Fishing Derby saw over 600 people participate in the event that took place over the Canada Day weekend. (Supplied photo)

The 7th annual Binche Fishing Derby returned to the shores of Stuart Lake last week.

Held from June 29 to July 2, the event saw 626 participants from across the province camp out in 80 campsites at Binche.

Every year, over the course of the Canada Day long weekend, families gather at Binche to spend quality time fishing, boating, camping and enjoying live music at Stuart Lake.

This year the proceeds from the Fishing Derby will go toward the operation of the community bus that serves the region from Binche to Prince George, said Dave Birdi, economic development officer of the Binche Keyoh Bu Society. The non-profit operates the shuttle service with three buses to provide affordable service to everyone in the area.

Over the course of the event, cash prizes were handed out for catches.

Jamie Wiggins’ ten pound rainbow won him $10,000.

In the Women’s category, Mary Ann Grondin came in first place with 11 pound 11.6 oz char with the prize of $2500. Gene Johnston caught an impressive 16 pound 3.9 oz char landing him first place in the men’s category. In the youth category, Shy John walked away with 11 pounds 3.8oz for $2500 first place. Lynn Naef came in first place in the elders category catching char 9 pounds 6.6 oz.

Children also won prizes worth $5000.

All the participants were entered into a draw of $5000 cash and Keegan Joseph had his lucky day winning $2500.

The Music on the Rez (MotR) competition saw the first place prize of $3500 go to Misty Raine placing her name on the MotR Champ Cup.

fishing