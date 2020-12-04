8 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Northern Health Authority

Since Nov. 27, there have been 191 new cases reported in NHA

Northern Health Authority (NHA) has reported eight confirmed deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as of Thursday (Dec. 3)

In the past two weeks, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, the north has seen 79 cases in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), 201 in the Northern Interior HSDA, and 63 in the Northeast HSDA.

Compared to the two weeks prior to that, when the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) had 54 cases, Northern Interior HSDA had 153, and the Northeast HSDA had 56, the Northern Interior HSDA saw the highest increase.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat several weeks ago has reported as of Dec. 1 that 52 employees associated with the outbreak have tested positive, eight of which are still said to be active. There is still said to be no public exposures in Kitimat and the surrounding areas at this time.

In total, from January to Dec. 3, the Northwest HSDA has reported 196 cases, Northern Interior HSDA has reported 441, and the Northeast HSDA has reported 291.

Local Health Areas (LHAs) are updated monthly and will be reevaluated for numbers in the coming week.

Since Nov. 27, there have been 191 new cases reported in NHA, with 33 currently hospitalized and 11 in critical care. There are 235 active cases at this time and throughout the pandemic, NHA has seen 928 cases total, with 685 recovered.



