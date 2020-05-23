Two women have drinks on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. British Columbia began phase two of the reopening of its economy Tuesday, allowing certain businesses that were ordered closed due to COVID-19 to open their doors to customers if new health and safety regulations are followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Ten British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday (May 23).

A further two people have died from the virus, which has no cure or vaccine, bringing the total to 157 fatalities. Both were living in long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region.

As of Saturday, there are 303 people active confirmed cases in the province. Thirty-nine people are in hospital, with eight in critical care.

The new cases include two recent outbreaks, both in the Fraser Valley, at the Mission Institution prison in Agassiz and the Nature’s Touch fruit processing plant in Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, 2057 people have fully recovered, or 82 per cent of all test-positive cases.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
