Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation community. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

A curfew is being implemented by Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation

The First Nations community will also be putting up check-points due to COVID-19 concerns

Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation is implementing a curfew on March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.

This curfew is for those under 16 years of age, unless accompanied by an adult, from 7 pm until 7 am, say officials.

The First Nation is also implementing a plan for check-points in Nak’azdli and Highway 27.

Nak’azdli had declared a local state of emergency on March 23.

“We are asking everyone if you don’t have to leave your house or the community please don’t. Our members and community is our top priority to bend the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19,” officials said.

No further information has been provided to the Caledonia Courier.

Coronavirus

Most Read