B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

  • May. 25, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Henry Kang, 50, is an Abbotsford resident and teacher at Robert Bateman and W. J. Mouat secondary schools.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said police began their investigation in January of this year after receiving an allegation of sexual assault involving Kang.

Thomas said specific details are not being released, as the two alleged victims were youths at the time of the incidents.

She said other potential victims are encouraged to contact the APD as soon as possible.

Kang’s next court date is scheduled sometime in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Abbotsford school district’s superintendent, Kevin Godden, released a statement just before noon Friday.

He said the district received a complaint about Kang in January, 2018 and it was immediately reported to local police. Godden says Kang was placed on leave while the investigation was underway.

“The district has procedures in place for swift and appropriate action when serious allegations of this nature are brought to our attention, and these procedures were properly enacted in this case,” he said. “We are deeply concerned about these allegations, and will continue to cooperate with the Abbotsford Police Department and Crown as this matter is investigated.”

The statement continues: “We want to emphasize that the safety of our students is our top priority. Every day we commit to providing safe and caring learning environments for all of our students, and we will continue to ensure that this is the case in all of our schools.”

Citing the case against Kang before the courts, Godden said the district will not comment further.

