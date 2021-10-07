No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Contributed photo)

Accident closes Hwy 16 at Topley

No serious injuries reported

Highway 16 near Topley between Houston and Burns Lake is closed following a morning accident involving a fuel truck.

Emergency crews responded and traffic in both directions has been at a stand still for most of the morning. There are unconfirmed reports of a fire at the location.

A statement from the provincial ambulance service said it received a call at 9 a.m.

“Paramedics responded to the scene, but there were no serious injuries and no one was transported to hospital,” the statement indicated.

Drive B.C. indicates the accident took place between Howells Road and Montgomery Road, one kilometre east of Topley.

No detour is available and there is no time yet of an estimated re-opening.

