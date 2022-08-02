According to the latest edition of the ‘Raise The Bar” report, B.C. finds success in policy changes

Every other year, the premier Canadian food association known as Restaurants Canada releases their “Raise The Bar” report which evaluates how liquor policies are helping or hindering bars across Canada.

Restaurants Canada was founded in 1944 and is all about helping grow the Canadian culinary world by serving independent operators and national chains.

In the 2022 edition, B.C. received a “B” grade with the evaluation stating, “exceptional progress on liquor pricing and other policy measures resulting in significant cost savings and operational improvements for bars and restaurants.”

In fact, this is the best grade the province has gotten up till now with the last three reports giving a grade of “C.” The report credits the large improvements to the province working with officials from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and following proactive engagement.

However, even with the improvements there are still those that suffer due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the vast majority of the bar and restaurant operators said they were losing money or barely scraping by. Only 11 per cent of the people who took the survey said they were making some sort of profit.

As for the other provinces, Alberta is once again leading the others with a “B+” grade and Saskatchewan ranking at the bottom. Saskatchewan’s failure is credited for their uneven pricing model and the pandemic affecting sales.