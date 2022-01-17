Update: Accused Quesnel killer’s next appearance Feb. 15 in Quesnel Provincial Court

Takla First Nation Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. A Quesnel man has recently been charged with the disappearance and murder of 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham. (Rebecca Dyok) Police tape remained up surrounding the lobby of the Willow Inn on Sunday, Jan. 16. (Rebecca Dyok) Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14. (Facebook photo) Police tape surrounds the Willow Inn in Quesnel where the body of 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham was reportedly found. Joseph Simpson, 51, is facing charges of murder and interference with a dead body. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The case involving a 33-year-old man suspected in killing Carmelita Abraham in Quesnel has been adjourned until Tuesday, Feb. 15 for the accused to consult legal counsel.

Joseph Simpson is scheduled to appear by video in Quesnel Provincial Court on that day at 11 a.m.

He is charged with murder and interference with a dead body.

The man suspected of killing 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham is scheduled to make a court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court by video Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Joseph Simpson, 51, of Quesnel, is charged with murder and interference with a dead body.

According to court documents, the crime is noted to have occurred in Quesnel on Dec. 28, 2021.

Family had reported they had last spoken with Carmelita around Dec. 27 or Dec. 28 and that she usually called her mother every day.

Police remained at the scene over the weekend at the Willow Inn, located at 856 Front Street in Quesnel. Police tape surrounds the property, which rents rooms by the week or month.

Takla First Nation Chief John French confirmed members of Carmelita’s family will travel to Quesnel this week to perform a ceremony at the property where Carmelita’s body was discovered.

“Family will meet at the Willow Inn Quesnel where the body was located, on Thursday Jan. 20th, for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony,” French said.

On Friday, Jan. 7, RCMP issued a press release to media that they received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

