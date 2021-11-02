Justin James Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom via video conference for the first time Tuesday morning on two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Justin James Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom via video conference for the first time Tuesday morning on two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Accused vows to represent himself in double murder of B.C. father and son

Justin James Dodd makes first court appearance on charges via video conference in Duncan

Justin James Dodd says he intends to represent himself on two second-degree murder charges connected to the bodies of two men found dead inside a Vancouver Island residence on Oct. 23.

Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom for the first time on the charges Tuesday morning via video conference from an undisclosed location.

“These are allegations,” he said when addressed by Judge Roger Cutler. “I know I didn’t do anything so I don’t need a lawyer.”

Cutler immediately advised him to reconsider.

“I do encourage you to seek counsel,” he said. “Many people who are innocent or believe they’re innocent seek counsel. This is a serious matter.”

Dodd was undeterred.

After respectfully acknowledging Cutler’s advice, “I ultimately choose to represent myself,” he reiterated.

Crown Counsel is still gathering information on the case and it was adjourned for three weeks to Nov. 23.

“This will likely go forward with a preliminary hearing,” Cutler told Dodd. “I won’t take your plea today.”

Crown Counsel Jody Patsch said the case would be reviewed before the next court appearance and disclosure provided.

Tom and Brad Johnson were both found dead in a home Crofton and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP immediately classified their deaths to be homicides. Dodd was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

The investigation into the incident that claimed the lives of the two men has been ongoing.

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead Oct. 23. (Photo by Don Bodger)

