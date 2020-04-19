Active shooter suspect in custody in Nova Scotia

A suspect in an active shooter investigation is in custody.
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody
A suspect in an active shooter investigation is in custody.
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The report was published in the April 8 regular public meeting agenda.
Coastal GasLink also concentrating on COVID-19 precautions
“We can’t use a one size fits all approach,” says School District 91 official.
Joy Morris, a 62-year old was found dead in her home on March 9 by the Vanderhoof RCMP.
Spirit Day aims to raise money for healthcare in the north.
Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019
B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events
It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists
The company completed Section 5 — from Vanderhoof to south of Burns Lake — in late March
Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask
Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard
25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding
Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased
Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years
B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned
Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard
B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events
The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing