Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Active shooter suspect in custody in Nova Scotia

RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody

A suspect in an active shooter investigation is in custody.

RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaNova ScotiaShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry
Next story
Deadline looms for agreement on reopening House of Commons

Just Posted

Here is a look into the district’s economic development projects

The report was published in the April 8 regular public meeting agenda.

Mid-May at earliest before gas pipeline work resumes

Coastal GasLink also concentrating on COVID-19 precautions

Education methods will not look the same for every student: SD91

“We can’t use a one size fits all approach,” says School District 91 official.

UPDATE: 42-year old man charged with second degree murder of Vanderhoof resident

Joy Morris, a 62-year old was found dead in her home on March 9 by the Vanderhoof RCMP.

Annual 11-hour Radiothon held in Prince George rescheduled to September

Spirit Day aims to raise money for healthcare in the north.

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

Gaining herd immunity through COVID-19 transmissions ‘ineffective’: B.C.’s top doctor

It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Coastal GasLink completes right-of-way clearing for first section of pipeline route

The company completed Section 5 — from Vanderhoof to south of Burns Lake — in late March

Vancouver Island Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Most Read