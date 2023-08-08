Smoky skies over Adams Lake. (CSRD image)

Smoky skies over Adams Lake. (CSRD image)

Adams Lake fire ‘moving slowly’, no significant growth reported

Emergency program forecasts ‘unsettled weather’ that could increase fire behaviour, growth

The situation remains largely the same at the site of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

In a Tuesday, Aug. 8 update, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said the fire is moving slowly down the east flank, and growth is heading into more steep terrain.

There is a chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and erratic winds forecasted today, and the CSRD said this “unsettled weather” could increase fire behaviour and growth.

The fire is estimated to be 4,823 hectares, reports BC Wildfire Service, and heavy smoke continues to blanket the area.

As visibility allows, helicopters will continue to bucket hotspots, said the CSRD. Fire guard construction continues on the fire’s south flank from Rawson Road going east, to prevent further spread south toward structures. The CSRD said the guard is about one-third finished and should be complete in the next few days.

Read more: Fire guard being constructed for Shuswap communities south of Adams Lake blaze

BC Hydro continues to work with local agencies on a plan to restore power to the area.

The Adams Lake Forest Service Road remains closed and the Adams Lake ferry service is only open for emergency personnel.

Evacuation alerts and orders all remain in effect and can be found on BC Wildfire Service, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and Thompson Nicola Regional District websites.

Read more:Security patrolling area of Shuswap on evacuation order ‘taunted by boaters’

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Security patrolling area of Shuswap on evacuation order ‘taunted by boaters’
Next story
VIDEO: Customer throws gelato at Harrison shop employees, storms out

Just Posted

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Jennifer Gunanoot, grieving mother of Kaylee Gunanoot, passionately addresses the crowd during the protest at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28, urging for justice and accountability following her daughter’s alleged murder on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Mother calls for justice in daughter’s death on Hagwilget First Nation reserve

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)
UPDATE: Smithers bear attack leaves woman, 79, with substantial injuries