(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

Healthcare and Medicine

Previous story
B.C. school renamed from racist figure in reconciliation ceremony
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Vanderhoof top doctor urges residents to take the vaccine

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Granisle. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Photographer sustains serious injuries from grizzly bear attack near Granisle

Orange t-shirts hang infront of W.L. McLeod Elementary school in Vanderhoof. This project was undertaken to honour the first day of National Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. (Submitted photo)
Photos: Vanderhoof elementary school students honour National Day of Truth and Reconciliation