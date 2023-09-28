After 25 years of service, the Fort St. James detachment commander still loves going to work everyday

After 25 years in police service, Staff Sgt. Patrick Jenkins still looks forward to going to work every day.

“I have really enjoyed doing what I’ve done and at the end of it all, whenever I decide to retire, I can look back and say that I accomplished what I set out to do,” says Jenkins who is Fort St. James RCMP detachment commander.

Jenkins joined the RCMP is because he wanted to be in a profession that does good things and makes a difference.

“I was in a resource sector job, and I just wasn’t finding it fulfilling and I know that it sounds cliched, but I wanted to be doing something that made a difference in people’s lives,” he says, adding, “I have a few family members that are members of the RCMP and policing was very attractive to me.”

As a police officer, Jenkins has lived and served in several communities across B. C.

Originally from the Lower Mainland, Jenkins was living in Mission when he joined the police force. Following which he took up postings in Langley, Port Alberni, and Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii before moving to Fort St. James.

After serving in large, busy detachments like Langley, Jenkins and his wife decided that they wanted to have an adventure and experience a different part of the province.

“So I put my name forward to go up north and I ended up being posted to Queen Charlotte City which is now Daajing Giids and we spent three years there at the time when my children were in preschool. And let me tell you, that was my best posting ever.”

The detachment consisted of only six people and it was a real family-like atmosphere there. Jenkins says he enjoys policing in small towns as opposed to big centres where solving crime is a little bit more difficult.

“We get a lot of violent crime [in Fort St. James ], there’s no getting around that, but it’s very difficult to get away with something in smaller towns because everybody knows each other.”

So what’s the best part about living in Fort St. James?

“Stuart Lake,” he says, “It’s like living on the ocean.”

Jenkins and his family have now lived in Fort St. James for the past four and a half years and still find the place indescribably beautiful.

“I honestly had no idea how beautiful Fort St. James was when I was thinking of applying for the job here. I knew what to expect policing-wise when I got here but the recreational opportunities here are just absolutely amazing.”

Jenkins loves spending time with his family during his downtime. When he’s not busy policing, Jenkins and his family enjoy boating, hiking, amusement parks and travel.

Along with his wife, he also enjoys renovating homes and in 33 years of their marriage they have, together, renovated eight homes. “I like to take old things and make them new,” he says.