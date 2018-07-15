Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

The B.C. environment ministry has released a special air quality statement for the city of Kamloops and the surrounding communities as thermometers continue to rise.

The statement from the B.C. Ministry of Environment says the area on the north side of the Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke after a blaze ignited early Thursday afternoon on the northeast side of Kamloops.

It warns that anyone with pre-existing health conditions, infants, the elderly and anyone with a particular sensitivity to smoke exposure may be affected.

Over 100 firefighters were working on the blaze Sunday, including two helicopters and four water tenders — specialized tanker trucks used to transport water to a fire.

Jody Lucius of the BC Wildfire Service said Saturday that crews have limited the wildfire’s growth by setting up fireguards and establishing a 30-metre perimeter by controlled burning of potential fuel for the fire.

The wildfire is an estimated 545 hectares, growing nearly 45 hectares from yesterday’s measurement, and investigators are still determining the specific cause of the fire.

The Canadian Press

