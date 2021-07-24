(Black Press Media stock photo)

Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook

RCMP separate two brawling gangs; several bikers went to hospital with apparent stab wounds; one group escorted out of town

A brawl between two rival motorcycle groups in Cranbrook sent several members to hospital, Friday evening, July 23.

Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that police were called to a local gas station on Cranbrook Street North for a report of multiple people fighting. Front line officers flooded the area and were able to separate the two groups, determined to be rival motorcycle gangs from Alberta.

Shortly after, officers were called to the local hospital, where a total of five individuals were in attendance with apparent stab wounds. The hospital was temporarily placed under lock down while injured parties were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers stationed in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence between members of both gangs who had attended the hospital, but were refused entry.

All injured individuals were released after receiving treatment and one group was escorted out of town by the Cranbrook RCMP.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by the Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Section, with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. There is no indication that this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was able to capture the altercation on video is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Union extends collective agreement process for another 24 hours: Unifor Local 2301
Next story
Unifor Local 2301 confirms strike to commence as of midnight tonight: July 25

Just Posted

Unifor Local 2301 have confirmed with its members that they are absolutely on strike and will be withdrawing their services as of midnight tonight. (Rio Tinto)
Unifor Local 2301 confirms strike to commence as of midnight tonight: July 25

Unifor Local 2301 extended its strike notice until midnight on July 24. If no agreement is made, picketing will begin to take place on the road leading to the smelter cafeteria gate and the main smelter gate. (Rio Tinto)
Union extends collective agreement process for another 24 hours: Unifor Local 2301

An evacuation alert due to the Camsell Lake fire was rescinded Thursday, July 22. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)
Evacuation alert for Camsell Lake wildfire rescinded

Unifor Local 2301 members have commenced a work stoppage starting July 24 at 12:01 a.m. (Rio Tinto photo)
Unifor Local 2301 set to commence strike