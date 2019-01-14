Alberta premier fed up with federal inaction on Trans Mountain pipeline

Rachel Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed frustration again Monday about a lack of progress in completing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Notley’s comments came after a federal cabinet shuffle that left Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi in his portfolio.

She said that’s probably a good thing as removing Sohi before the outcome of a court-ordered Indigenous consultation by the National Engery Board would be likely to cause even further delay.

“Albertans still need the federal government to step up and support the industry while we are trying to get through this ridiculousness of having not enough capacity to get our oil and gas to market,” Notley said.

“We’ve talked about that. We’ve talked about rail. We’ve talked about other interim programs that could come into place, and we’re disappointed we’ve not heard anything from the federal government yet.”

Notley announced late last year that her government will buy rail cars to transport an additional 120,000 barrels a day, which would increase the amount of oil being moved by rail in Canada by one- third.

Discussions about a purchase agreement are ongoing, she said.

READ MORE: ‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

She was asked whether the current Liberal government should receive another mandate from voters in a federal election expected later this year.

“The facts of the matter is that the previous government, which happened to be from a different political party, also didn’t get it done,” she said.

“Quite honestly, the considerations that have led to the ridiculousness that Albertans are so frustrated with right now … has been in the making for decades.”

The federal government bought Trans Mountain and its expansion project for $4.5 billion last summer only to have the Federal Court of Appeal strike down the energy board’s approval. The court said there had been inadequate Indigenous consultation and failure to consider impacts on the marine environment.

The board’s final report needs to be submitted to the federal cabinet by Feb. 22.

Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector, which is an economic engine for the rest of Canada.

The current federal government has at least accomplished one thing, she said.

“There was decades of factors that were at play which led to the instability that jeopardized that project. We did get the federal government to buy the pipeline. That’s not nothing. There is a vested interest they have now in getting this darn thing built.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford
Next story
For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Just Posted

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Log exports high on agenda for B.C. NDP and forest industry

Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says

Most Read