Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Created habitat for Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds is expected to take at least 50 years

The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north.

The plans for the Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds are intended to bring the amount of usable caribou habitat in the area up to 65 per cent in accordance with federal guidelines.

That process is expected to take at least 50 years.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association welcomed the emphasis on co-ordinating road building as well as managing and reducing the effects of forestry and oil and gas activity.

But she says the plans delay most of the hard work for at least a decade and lack specifics on how habitat will be maintained and restored.

Campbell says that means the province will continue to rely for the foreseeable future on shooting and poisoning wolves in the area to keep caribou on the landscape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
Horgan, other premiers pan Ottawa’s lack of help for health care
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. still finding cars, homes, debris in major rivers after November floods

Just Posted

Kincolith's Willis Stanley fights his way to the basket against Similkameen's Jessel Wilson during Day 5 Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 5 Recap

(From left to right) Keiffer Prince, Dion Abraham, Brennan Obee, Logan Bayes, Jack Prince, Lakota Jullian, Devon Joseph, Dalton Basil, Zander Sagalon and Kirby Lessard. (Submitted photo)
Basketball brings Nak’azdli youth together through team spirit

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Gitwinksihlkw’s Eric Nyce goes up for a layup en route to 24 points in his team’s victory against Massett during Masters play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap