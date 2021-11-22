‘Alhgoh ‘uts’ut’en: We all work together’—New passenger bus to serve Tachie to Prince George

(Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo) (Taylor Ryan photo)

On Friday, Nov. 19, a red ribbon was cut in Binche to celebrate the recent purchase of a new 24-seat passenger bus that will provide service from Tachie to Prince George.

‘Alhgoh ‘uts’ut’en: We all work together’ is wrapped on the bus featuring two salmon with a circle between, symbolizing the birth of a new community.

“What we’re trying to portray is even though the bus is operated by Binche the service is for everyone,” said Binche Keyoh Bu Society economic development manager Dave Birdi.

The $125,000 bus, purchased through community fundraising and a donation by Teck Resources Ltd., brings the transportation system up to three vehicles now connecting Tachie, Binche, Nak’azdli, and Fort St James.

Fare rates one-way from Tachie to Fort St. James are $2.50.

Service to Prince George is available Friday and Saturday with a round trip costing $30.

At Friday’s celebration, local photographer Taylor Ryan said elder Betsy Dennis spoke about how travel and transportation through her life had not only been complex, but dangerous.

Birdi said they hope the affordable shuttle service will prevent hitchhiking. Community members, specifically elders, would either pay quite a bit of money for someone to drive them to Prince George for appointments, or hitchhike.

“The entire community has been working hard for it. With this bus being a 24-passenger, we’ll be able to provide service to pre-COVID,” he said.

“Before COVID, our bus was too small, and it would fill up.”

In Prince George passengers are eligible to receive discount rates to Prestige Treasure Cove Resort and/or $5 freeplay at Treasure Cove Casino.

The new bus will also be available for private charters.

After Dennis cut the ribbon, Taylor said she had claimed the spot on the front of the new bus as her very own.

The community celebration to mark the unveiling of the new bus concluded with pizza at Binche Bay.

