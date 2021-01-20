All-candidate forum being held in Fort St. James

Fort St. James Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum today, Jan. 20, for candidates standing in the by-election.
Brenda Gouglas and Bradley Miller are competing for the position of Councillor in Fort St. James. Advance voting is still open until 8 p.m. today at the Fort St. James Community Centre.
Residents can also vote in the advance polls on Jan. 27 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with general voting day being held Jan. 30.
More to come
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter