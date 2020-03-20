All recreation facilities closed in Fort St. James as district activates Emergency Operations Centre

Municipal office closed, but open to inquiries by phone.

Fort St. James has activated its Emergency Operations Centre amidst COVID-19.

Municipal facilities have been closed and events have been cancelled in the district, officials said in a March 19 news release.

However, municipal staff will still be available to respond to inquiries from the public at 250-996-8233.

The district announced that the Emergency Operations Centre is “to ensure planned and coordinated response to support the local community by continued provision of essential services and the interface with Northern Health.”

The province declared a Provincial State of Emergency on March 18.

The district wants to assure the community that even though there are no locally confirmed cases, they are taking steps to keep their facilities safe for the community and district staff.

“The public health risk will be continually reassessed as we continue to receive information from provincial and federal health organizations,” officials said.

Changes to Municipal Operations to date:

Municipal office closed March 18.

Fire Department Customer Service area closed to the public but may be reached at 250-996-8670; emergency response services maintained.

All recreation facilities are closed to the public, including racquetball and other community centre uses.

Public Works yard has been closed to the public but may be reached at 250-996-7161; essential services being maintained.

Council meetings, committee meetings open to the public will be provided in a remote format by providing call-in information on the agenda.

The due date for utilities (water, sewer and garbage) will be extended from April 30 to June 30, 2020.

Spring clean-up and Bike to Work Week have been postponed to the Fall.

Spring Break Youth Recreation Program, Day of Mourning, Pitch-In Week and Earth Day have been cancelled.

To get up-to-date information, check the District’s Facebook page, check with the Caledonia Courier and a COVID-19 web page designed by the district with links to additional sites – http://fortstjames.ca/covid19/.

