Dale Klippenstein photo

Dale Klippenstein photo

Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Man faces charges that include assaulting police officer

Police in Abbotsford arrested the same man for more offences the day after he was allegedly caught driving impaired with two fake guns in his vehicle.

Const. Art Stele, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers first stopped the 46-year-old man at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 when he was driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Robertson Avenue.

Stele said a search of the car turned up two imitation firearms. The driver was also impaired and was issued a three-day driving ban, he said.

ALSO SEE: Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

Stele said the man was again seen driving on Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. and was stopped for breaching the prohibition issued to him the previous day.

While he was being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted an officer, Stele said. The driver was again impaired, he added.

Charges now pending against the man include assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and driving while impaired.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Emergency 9-1-1 lines disrupted in northern B.C. now restored
Next story
Records tumble as B.C. heat wave spreads, hitting 40 C

Just Posted

The Tyee Test Fishery is warning that Steelhead stocks in the Skeena River are very low this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River steelhead numbers reach alarming low

Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback revels in a pile of rubber ducks, celebrating the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a beloved part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festivities. (Terrace Rotary Club photo)
Terrace Rotary Club’s Wild Duck Race makes a splash at 2023 Riverboat Days celebrations

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke will be leading the mobile units tour through the northwest, starting Aug. 28. Chalke, who has been in charge of the organization since 2015, emphasizes the importance of face-to-face meetings in addressing concerns about unfair service delivery by public bodies in the province. (Amy Romer)
B.C. ombudsperson to tour northwest, offer meetings with residents

Terrace FC players in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo)
2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament makes triumphant return