Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Map of the restricted area around the Allie Lake wildfire provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Allie Lake wildfire is now 100 per cent contained.

“It sure is,” confirmed BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius. “We’ve upgraded the status of the fire from out of control to being held.”

Lucious said the service no longer expects the fire will grow any further due to the current weather and resources deployed to the fire.

More than seven millimetres of rain fell on the fire overnight, which the BC Wildfire Service noted as aiding suppression efforts.

“For public safety and to enable our crews to continue to work on suppression we do ask the public to remain out of that area,” said Lucious.

Fire crews are still working on fortifying guards already in place, moping up the fire’s edges and extinguishing hot spots within the fire’s perimeter. Assessments on trees in danger of falling will also be done in key areas of the fires in the coming days, as well as a scan of the fire to help identify more hot spots.

The area restriction order is still in place and recreation sites remain closed.

