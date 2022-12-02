The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen was underway when the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues, BC Ferries said in a tweet. It is holding off Georgina Point.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor.

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted crews are still trying to dislodge the anchor. He said passengers are experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tries to resolve the situation.

Delays for later sailings are expected.

More to come…

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Previous story
Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck
Next story
Fraser Valley man ordered to stop smoking cannabis from his strata property patio

Just Posted

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
Suspect arrested after fleeing from New Hazelton RCMP

A memorial totem pole is shown in this handout image provided by National Museums Scotland. The museum says it will return to the Nisga’a Nation in British Columbia a memorial pole taken nearly a century ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Museums Scotland
Nisga’a totem on display at Scotland museum since 1930 is heading home

(RCMP logo)
Accused Kitimat car thief busted for impaired driving

The RCMP logo outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman survives jump into Skeena River