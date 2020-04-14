Annual 11-hour Radiothon held in Prince George rescheduled to September

Spirit Day aims to raise money for healthcare in the north.

Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation’s Spirit Day has been rescheduled to September 17, 2020. (Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation photo)

Spirit Day has been rescheduled to September this year as a result of the virus pandemic.

The event is an annual eleven hour Radiothon held in Prince George at the University Hospital of Northern BC, 99.3 The Drive and 101.3 The River Studios. Here, community volunteers and sponsors raise money for healthcare in the North by manning phones.

Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation runs Spirit Day and they announced April 14 that the event is being rescheduled from May 5 to Sept. 17, 2020.

“This year, donors are asked to consider how healthcare impacts them, and give to the area closest to their heart — Cardiac, Pediatrics, Oncology, Respiratory Care, Mental Health and Wellness or Area of Greatest Need!” the healthcare foundation wrote in their news release.

“Every donation makes a huge impact on improving patient outcomes in Northern BC.”

A COVID19-#safeathome Fund has been established for people who want to contribute to the “current area of greatest need.”

Even though funding for respiratory equipment was a major focus in the latter part of 2019, the virus pandemic has indicated that there is an ongoing need in this area as well as others, stated the release.

Judt Neiser CEO for Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation said,”Our primary concern is that everyone stays safe and in good health. Never has the need been greater to fund healthcare equipment in specific areas and yet like many we are forced to cancel the event.”

If you donate, those funds will stay in the community where you live, work and play.

Additionally, all of the funds will be dedicated to funding medical equipment or enhancements to healthcare and your donation qualifies for a charitable tax receipt as well.

For more information or to contribute online, visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/12869.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

