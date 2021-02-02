Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s infection rate for COVID-19 is moving in the right direction, with 429 new cases Tuesday and fewer than 300 people in hospital with the novel coronavirus, public health officials said.

In the 24 hours up to Feb. 2 there were eight new COVID-19 related deaths, and one new health care facility outbreak at Carelife Fleetwood in Surrey. An outbreak at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has been declared over.

With small batches of vaccine arriving this week, B.C. is now up to more than 140,000 people who have received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“We’re seeing an encouraging trend in our COVID-19 curve,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “The efforts you are making, combined with the immunization of our long-term care residents and workers, are making a difference.”

RELATED: B.C. pubs, restaurants seek clarity on Super Bowl rules

RELATED: B.C. detects more new cases of UK variant of COVID-19

The current public health orders restricting private gatherings and advising against non-essential travel are expiring on Friday, and Henry will be providing an update on orders and the latest analysis from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control of the spread of the original virus and its recently detected variants.

B.C.’s new cases of COVID-19 continued at a steady pace over the weekend, with 408 up to Saturday, 473 up to Sunday and 277 up to Monday, reflecting a lower number of test results completed on Sundays.

Of the latest cases, there were 202 positive tests in the Fraser Health region, where transmission has slowed significantly since late in 2020. There were 112 new cases in Vancouver Coastal, 51 in Interior Health, 35 in Northern Health and 27 on Vancouver Island.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach
Next story
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Just Posted

Fort St. James municipal office. File photo
Miller wins seat on Fort St. James council

By-election results announced Feb. 1

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Instead of getting the information and answering the questions with facts, Rustad chose to encourage the belief Nak’azdli Whut’en was withholding vaccines from Fort St. James residents, said Chief Aileen Prince. (Nak’azdli Whut’en Facebook image)
Vaccination comments by Nechako Lakes MLA draw ire of First Nations leaders

“It’s been really hard because we’ve lost quite a few people already, and we’re just tired.”

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

The Ernie Sam Memorial Arena. (Cariboo Hockey photo)
Northern Capitals in running for Kraft Hockeyville

Rally page entries are beginning to pile up online for the Prince… Continue reading

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs dump Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Most Read