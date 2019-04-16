Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

A woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Another case of the measles has been identified in the Lower Mainland.

The sick person lives in the Fraser Health reason, the authority said late Tuesday, and went to multiple public places while infectious.

READ MORE: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Anyone who was in the following places at the posted times may have been exposed, and should review their immunization records and watch for signs of the virus.

Saturday, April 13

  • International terminal at the Vancouver International Airport between 10:25 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Japan Airlines flight JL018 from Tokyo to Vancouver

Sunday, April 14

  • Ramada by Wyndham, 631 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam
  • Sun Star Restaurant (inside the Ramada) between 8:30 a.m. and noon
  • Lougheed Town Centre, 9855 Austin Ave, Burnaby, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public health officials are following up with people who were found to have been exposed to the virus.

The person got sick while out of the country, and is not linked to the outbreak declared earlier this year that stemmed from a group of French-language schools in Vancouver. It is the 27th case of measles in B.C.

Anyone who thinks they may have measles is asked to call their doctor before heading in to see them.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Vaccinations are free from your family doctor, walk-in clinic, urgent primary care centre, and possibly your pharmacist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Liberals find anti-Trudeau sentiment on campaign trail
Next story
Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

Just Posted

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Blackwater Gold Project receives a thumbs up from the Environmental Assessment Agency

The $1.8 billion project will provide approximately 2,000 jobs

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

MP Nathan Cullen to testify at oil tanker ban committee hearings

Senators travel to Prince Rupert and Terrace as part of fact-finding mission on Bill C-48

59 year old man missing in Prince George

He was last seen on April 12

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Most Read