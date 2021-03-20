People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

Drivers in downtown Vancouver and Victoria on Saturday (March 20) should expect delays as protesters rally against COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the poster circulating on social media, the World Wide Rally for Freedom will occur at the Vancouver Art Gallery and Centennial Square between noon and 3 and 4 p.m.

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it is anticipating a rally, speeches and a march through downtown that will disrupt traffic. BC Transit also tweeted to inform riders that bus routes may be affected.

Another rally, organized under the same name, is also scheduled for Kelowna.

