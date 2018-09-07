Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

With a little bit more than a month to go until marijuana becomes legal in Canada, less than half of British Columbians think the country is prepared for the change.

According to a new poll by Insights West, 46 per cent of respondents said they feel confident in the federal government rolling out the Cannabis Act on Oct. 17.

Only four per cent more feel the province is ready. Insights West president Steve Mossop said in a news release Friday the lack of confidence could be due to a wide list of concerns, including if legalization will hinder Canadians from crossing the U.S. border, if it will lead to more cases of dangerous driving and if it will decrease gang violence and illegal drug trade.

“Despite high levels of support for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana, British Columbians are questioning the state of readiness for its introduction as they have elevated concerns about a number of potential problems that seem to outweigh the potential benefits of legalization,” Mossop said.

Still, at least 83 per cent agree that more people will find comfort in marijuana when dealing with pain or illness, while 82 per cent feel it will generate tax revenue that will benefit Canadian services.

Just more than 75 per cent agree it will create new jobs.

B.C. is no stranger to marijuana, according to the poll, with 23 per cent admitting they have smoked marijuana “at least a few times a year.”

