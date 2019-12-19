Yellowhead Road and Bridge (Vanderhoof) Ltd. accepting the Award for Road and Bridge Maintenance at the 2019 B.C. Highways Contractor Awards. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Area contractor wins B.C. Highways Contractor Award

Yellowhead Road and Bridge won Road and Bridge Maintenance award

Area contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge has won the province’s Road and Bridge Maintenance award at the 2019 B.C. Highways Contractor Awards luncheon at the Victoria Conference Centre on Dec. 6.

The awards recognize the contractors behind some of B.C.’s most important transportation and infrastructure projects.

The company is responsible for approximately 1,500 km of roads and 41 bridges across the communities of Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Fort Fraser and Endako, according to the government’s press release.

“YRB Vanderhoof has shown great pride in the quality of the work it does and is exceptional at maintaining the highways and bridges in its service area, in all weather conditions. YRB Vanderhoof is well known for its positive relationships with the community and for providing support through community engagement and volunteer work.”

The company gave a special thanks to all of their hardworking crew as well as for all the community support they experience in the area on Instagram.

Previous story
Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players
Next story
Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Just Posted

BC Winter Classic coming back to Fort St. James

BC Hockey is coming back to Fort St. James for the BC… Continue reading

School District 91 completes menstrual dispenser installation

After a brief, glitch, that prevented dispensers from being properly installed, free… Continue reading

Fort St. James mayor looks back on 2019

Looking back on 2019, Fort Fraser Mayor Bev Playfair says there are… Continue reading

Area contractor wins B.C. Highways Contractor Award

Yellowhead Road and Bridge won Road and Bridge Maintenance award

Canfor shareholders reject Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Most Read