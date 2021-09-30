Area restriction for Cutoff Creek wildfire rescinded

Caution should be exercised in area at all times

The Cutoff Creek fire near Big Bend Arm grew to more than 33,000 hectares this past summer before it was no longer considered a wildfire of note. (Submitted photo)

Significant safety hazards may be present in an area southwest of Vanderhoof affected by wildfire.

An area restriction established around the Cutoff Creek wildfire was rescinded at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

“With the downturn in weather and reduced fire activity, there is no need at this time to restrict public access to the area,” BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said in a news release.

While the area restriction has been lifted, officials still have the authority to order anyone to leave the area.

The Cutoff Creek wildfire located approximately two kilometres north of Big Bend Arm remains active.

It had grown to 33,418 hectares before it was no longer considered a wildfire of note earlier this month.

Ground crews continue to use resource roads in the area for suppression activity and public users must exercise caution when travelling on these roads, BCWS noted.

Safety hazards that could be present include fire-damaged trees that might be unstable and could fall as well as ash pits that can be difficult to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.

Road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on fire activity.

A wildfire or an open burning violation can be reported by calling *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555.

