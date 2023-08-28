Area Restriction is in effect for Whitefish Lake Wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Whitefish Lake Wildfire (G51564), Located 40 kilometers northwest of Fort St. James.

Failure to comply with restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.

The size of the area of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities and hazardous fire behaviour conditions.

This Order takes effect on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 noon Pacific Daylight Time and remains in force until the earlier of Saturday, September 30, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person:

Enters the area only in the course of travelling to or from his or her residence; travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

This Order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries described below:

Referencing to geographic locations, geographic coordinates and the 16-point compass rose directions, starting at Whitefish Bay on Stuart Lake at coordinate A (54º 34.918’N, -124º 43.220’W); then heading S to an area near the east end of Jenny Lake at coordinate B (54º 27.917’N, -124º 43.220’W); then heading SSW to Mount Beals at coordinate C (54º 24.452’N, -124º 44.954’W); then heading WNW to the confluence of Shass Creek and Sutherland River at coordinate D (54º 27.680’N, -125º 04.814’W); then heading NNW to the confluence of Nancut Creek and Cunningham Lake at coordinate E (54º 34.595’N, -125º 10.260’W); then heading N to the south shore of Stuart Lake at coordinate F (54º 39.374’N, -125º 10.260’W); then heading E along the south shore of Stuart Lake to the starting point at Whitefish Bay at coordinate A.