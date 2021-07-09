Area restriction issued for Klawli Lake north of Fort St. James due to forest fire

Out of control fire estimated at 1,450 hectares

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has implemented an area restriction order for the vicinity of the Klawli Lake wildfire more than 100 kilometres north of Fort St. James effective 6 p.m. Friday, July 9.

“The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities,” BCWS said in an information bulletin.

“The order will remain in place until September 30, 2021, or until it is rescinded.”

Under the order, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

Travelling to or from his or her residence;

Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act;

Travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

Travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

BCWS said failure to comply could result in a violation ticket for $1,150.

The fire, believed to have been lightning-caused, was listed July 9 at an estimated 1,450 hectares.

“We do not presently have resources on-site,” said Prince George Fire Centre communications specialist Sharon Nickel.

“It is being monitored and as resources are available and conditions allow they will be deployed.”

