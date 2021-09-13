Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Armed man in crisis shot dead by B.C. police officer

Police responded to a man making threats near Victoria’s Mayfair mall Sept. 12

An armed man in crisis was shot dead by a Victoria police officer Sunday (Sept. 12) morning near Victoria’s Mayfair mall after efforts to de-escalate the situation failed.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Saanich police were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue, along the Victoria-Saanich border, for a report of an armed man in crisis making threats. While there, police were told the man had also stolen from a nearby liquor store while armed.

Several Victoria police officers also arrived on scene to assist.

VicPD says officers engaged with the man in crisis until approximately 11 a.m. when an interaction occurred between him and police. A Victoria police officer shot the man and, despite other officers’ attempts to save him, the man died on scene.

READ ALSO: Public inquest launched into death of Victoria man shot by police

No police officers were injured in the incident.

“Based on what I know, I have every confidence that our officers acted appropriately based on their training and their experience,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a video statement Sunday night. He added he believes it’s important that no one rushes to judgement before an investigation is complete.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will be conducting an independent investigation of the incident. Anyone with information can contact them at 1-855-446-8477.

