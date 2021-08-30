Art and cycling collide in Fort St. James with installation of community bike racks

Greening Up Fort Society pleased to see bike rack finally in use at Cottonwood Park

Greening Up Fort Society long-time members Louise Evans-Salt (left), Maxime Evans and Berit Christensen stand by a community bike rack made of recycled materials at Cottonwood Park. (Brenda Gouglas photo)

Environmentally friendly bike rack installations described as pieces of art have been a hit in Fort St. James.

A bike rack was donated to the District by Greening Up Fort Society (GUF) that had partnered with Integris Credit Union.

GUF president Brenda Gouglas said the bike rack was put in place at Cottonwood Park near the Junkers monument.

“We are working with the public works department to tweak the location/orientation to better accommodate more bikes,” she said. “In the meantime, we are excited that it is in finally in use.”

Earlier this summer, Integris Credit Union (Fort St. James Branch) thanked GUF, Pope Mountain Arts and local artist Kirk Hampson for being able to ‘jazz up’ their old drive-thru space.

The bike racks are entirely made of reused and recycled materials.

“After the decision was made to not replace our drive-thru ATM, we wanted to revamp the space to provide not only a working bike rack for community members to use, but make it look really cool as well,” Integris Credit Union wrote on its Facebook page in July.

“We hope you enjoy it as much as we do – happy biking!”

