Artemis Gold is taking a different approach with the Blackwater Project. The company will be working in three phases. The average gold production at Blackwater will be 248,000 ounces in Phase 1, 420,000 ounces in Phase 2 and 316,000 ounces in Phase 3. (Submitted image)

Artemis Gold provides update on Blackwater Gold Project

Ore grade control drilling, metallurgical test work and more being conducted

Artemis Gold is preparing the Blackwater Gold Project site for construction and are conducting various activities including metallurgical test work, geotechnical drilling amongst others on the site.

In a March 1 news release, the company announced an update on site activities related to advancement of the gold project in B.C.’s interior.

READ MORE: Artemis Gold plans phased approach for Blackwater Project

Currently, Artemis has conducted ore grade control drilling to refine detailed grade schedule and mine plan for the first year of production; metallurgical test work; geotechnical drilling as part of site preparation work; work advancing the guaranteed maximum price proposals associated with the process plant and power-line; and a B.C. Hydro study, as stated in the release.

The company has to provide a Definitive Feasibility Study which is another reason they are conducting the aforementioned activities.

Meanwhile, the company has completed approximately 22,500 metres of ore grade control drilling over 396 holes with a total of 7,376 samples prepared and dispatched for analysis to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby.

A geotechnical drilling program commenced in November last year to support detailed design of the tailings storage facility and the freshwater reservoir for Blackwater.

The program included down-hole seismic surveys and in Jan. 2021, the company incorporate additional drilling with the proposed plant-site area. The expanded program is complete with 28 holes drilled for a total of 1,395 metre, stated the release.

Steven Dean, chairman and CEO said,”The Blackwater Gold Project continues to advance rapidly, with announcements on the preferred GMP contractors and lead project debt providers expected shortly. Artemis remains on track to release the results of it Definitive Feasibility Study for Blackwater by mid-2021.”

For the full release visit artemisgoldinc.com/news

Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
mining

