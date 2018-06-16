An audit found that Canfor did not comply with proper bridge maintenance legislation on 10 bridges. (Black Press files)

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent audit of Canadian Forest Products Ltd. (Canfor) discovered that 10 bridges were not properly maintained as required by the Forest and Range Practices Act.

However, the audit, conducted by the Forest Practices Board organization did find that Canfor’s road maintenance and silviculture activities did in fact comply with the aforementioned act, according to the release.

“There are standards in the Forest Planning and Practices Regulation that licence holders must meet to ensure bridges are sound and safe for industrial users,” says Bruce Larson, vice-chair of the Forest Practices Board. “The bridges examined in the audit had structural deficiencies, but they were not closed or load-rated to warn users. This was a significant concern because two of the bridges had been used by oil and gas companies and four others were accessible by pick-up trucks and anyone could have driven over them.”

Larson continued. “Canfor responded to these findings in a positive and timely manner by removing one bridge and restricting access and posting new signs for the others.”

According to information listed in the news release, the audit that was administered by the Forest Practices Board examined activities under forest licence A17007, located north-east of Vanderhoof and Fort St. James in the Fort Nelson Resource district.

Since Canfor has not actually harvested any trees on this licence since 2008, the audit was limited to road and silviculture obligations, primarily focusing on forest maintenance and natural land restoration, per the news release.

The news releases states that although there were findings regarding bridge maintenance, Canfor’s active silviculture program managed to meet all the listed requirements for planting and establishing new trees and natural growth on harvested sites.

The Forest Practices Boards acts as an independent watchdog for British Columbia, choosing to focus on ensuring that safe and sound forest and range practices are being implemented by forestry companies.

The board reports its detailed findings and recommendations directly to the community impacted, the general public, as well as the provincial government.

The board audits and performs independent inspections on forest and range practices on public lands and observes and acts on the appropriateness of government enforcement. The Forest Practices board can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.

Previous story
Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple
Next story
Funding made available for off-road vehicle trails

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

Fort St. James Taekwon Do enjoys success at provincials

The Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do team has achieved enormous success… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

Most Read