Audrey McKinnon confirmed as Cariboo Prince-George federal NDP nominee

Audrey McKinnon has been confirmed as the Cariboo-Prince George NDP nominee for the next federal election.

The former CBC reporter was officially given the designation after a Wednesday, May 5 nomination meeting. McKinnon works as a communications officer at the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council.

“I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it most,” McKinnon said in a news release. “We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over. I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in Cariboo-Prince George, especially those who often go unnoticed, are heard.”

The release notes McKinnon’s nomination comes during speculation the federal government will call a spring election.

“There is a lot I want to do to help people in my community if I get the chance,” McKinnon said. “I am especially focused on addressing the overdose crisis, moving forward comprehensive universal health and pharmacare, and tackling the climate crisis with real solutions.”

The Cariboo-Prince George riding has been represented by a member of the Conservative Party of Canada since its inception in 2004. The current Member of Parliament is Todd Doherty.

The federal riding includes half of Prince George, Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the meeting took place on May 4.

