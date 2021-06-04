The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists on October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Aurora Cannabis moves to Nasdaq from NYSE in cost cutting effort

Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has moved its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange today.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says transferring the listing to the Nasdaq is part of Aurora’s recently announced cost efficiency plan.

Under the plan, the company has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic laying off workers and closing facilities in hopes of finding millions in savings.

Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed and its new listing on the Nasdaq is under its previous ACB ticker.

The company says the transfer does not impact the company’s primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Aurora operates a range of cannabis brands including San Rafael ‘71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed and Reliva CB

The Canadian Press

Most Read