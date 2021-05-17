Avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)

Avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)

Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

The B.C. government announced it will provide a $10 million grant to support Avalanche Canada in a live-streamed press conference held on Monday, May 17.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth acknowledged the province’s varied and beautiful scenery attracts visitors from all over the world, but also carries with it some of nature’s most treacherous elements, one being avalanche risk.

“Approximately 75 per cent of Canada’s avalanche fatalities occur here in British Columbia and that is a heartbreaking statistic that we want to work with Avalanche Canada on improving,” Farnworth said.

WATCH:

Though Avalanche Canada’s services are delivered across the country, 90 per cent of their services are delivered here in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

Avalanche Canada and its dedicated team of experts provide outreach, trip planning tools, terrain models and avalanche safety programs.

“That’s work that will help people right across B.C. and it’s work we’re proud to support,” Farnworth said. “As a government, we also understand the organization’s concern about the need for reliable funding support to be able to do their jobs well.”

The investment will allow the organization to provide more safety information and avalanche monitoring in B.C. improving public safety for all.

It will also allow them to leverage federal funding provided in 2019 to implement the National Avalanche Strategy.

“We are very grateful to the Government of B.C. for this funding,” said Gilles Valade, executive director with Avalanche Canada. “This ensures long-term sustainability for all our programs and allows us to expand our services to under-served regions of the province.”

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has been advocating strongly for secure funding for Avalanche Canada for the past two years.

“I’m very pleased,” he said of the funding announcement. “It certainly takes some pressure off Avalanche Canada to get this funding.”

Learn more about the work done by the organization at www.avalanche.ca


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Just Posted

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this photo of the binders and binders of letters and paperwork she’s received on area roads in the past few years. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads

Minister Rob Fleming said more resources were on the way to the region

Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. Toxic illicit drugs have claimed the lives of 498 British Columbians in the first three months of 2021, said the BC Coroners Service. (BCEHS photo)
Increase in overdose cases a concern: Fort St. James RCMP

Police issue public health announcement

A dog appears to smile after receiving dental care Friday, March 19 at the Quesnel Veterinary Clinic. (Quesnel Veterinary Clinic Facebook)
Quesnel Veterinary Clinic to assist Fort St. James pet-owners

Staff planning to offer services over several days

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty advises Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on mental health and wellness. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP calling for 1-year deadline to establish 3-digit suicide hotline

Todd Doherty’s motion calling for 9-8-8 as a national hotline passed unanimously in December

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations said in a release that continued use of forest service roads by heavy industrial traffic has resulted in severe and unprecedented damage across the Omineca Natural Resource Region. (B.C. government photo)
Soft road conditions force restricted access to forest service roads in Omineca Natural Resource Region

Work to complete maintenance “extremely limited”

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

A fledgling white raven was spotted near the end of Winchester Road in Coombs. (Mike Yip photo)
Legend continues as iconic white raven spotted once again on Vancouver Island

Sightings rare everywhere in world except for central Vancouver Island location

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is bundled up for the cold weather as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Snow possible in mountain passes as cold front hits southern B.C.

Much of B.C.’s southern interior will see temperatures plunge from highs of 30 C reached over the weekend

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

Most Read